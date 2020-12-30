What Recipes Did Indians Google the Most During Lockdown in 2020?

To slow the spread of COVID-19, India's government introduced a nationwide lockdown from 25 March. All shops, markets, and businesses were closed. The stay-at-home measures were a serious blow, put many people turned to cooking to while away the hours – and the results are impressive (most of them).

Restaurants, cafes, fast food joints – they've been closed the world over thanks to the pandemic and it's no surprise people are missing them. However, a great man once said: in the midst of chaos there is also opportunity. In this case, it's the chance for people to improve their cooking skills.

According to Indian media reports, Dalgona coffee (a mixture of instant coffee powder, sugar, hot water, and milk) and cake (similar ingredients but in sponge form) were the most searched items on internet during the prolonged lockdown in India. A trend them emerged of proud chefs sharing their recipes and cooking videos on social media.

Some experiments in the kitchen failed, some were a delicious success. Here's a handful of Indian-inspired recipes that are worth a crack when there's nothing else to do.

Indian Cottage Cheese ‘Paneer’

For cottage cheese lovers, lockdown gave them time to curdle milk at home. People used different methods to cook this creamy dish.

Dalgona Coffee

For some people, coffee runs in their veins, literally. The second most searched recipe by netizens in India was for Dalgona coffee, inspired by South Korean Dalgona candy.

Sweet Snack ‘Jalebi’

Almost everyone in India loves "Jalebi" in the shape of concentric circles. In fact, they missed it so much that they started making it themselves.

Home Cake

Many people also tried their hand at baking, especially those who were celebrating (socially distanced of course) birthdays, weddings, or anniversaries without stepping out.