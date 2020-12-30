Suspected Terrorist Killed in Ongoing Gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir - Video

A terrorist has been killed in an ongoing gunfight on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian security forces announced on Wednesday.
According to a senior official from the security forces, the identity of the slain terrorist is still being established.
"Two to three more terrorists are suspected of being inside a house that was cordoned off last evening. But the operation was suspended due to darkness and it was resumed today morning", the officer said on Wednesday.
Visuals, allegedly from the site, show a heavy gunfight:
#WATCH 01 militant killed in an ongoing encounter which started yesterday evening btwn militants & joint team of security forces in #Hokarsar outskirts of #Srinagar, operation was suspended during night & resumed early morning,1-2 militants inside house. pic.twitter.com/j1zpUmnHOK— Ask Sharma Ji 🇮🇳 (@Ask_Sharma_Ji) December 30, 2020
