Indian 'Shakira' Nora Fatehi Creates Storm With Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Body’ Dance Challenge - Video

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi dances and twerks like no one else, as she has once again proved with her recent dance video on American singer-rapper Megan The Stallion's viral 'Body' song.
Bidding adieu to 2020 with a blast, Nora, along with the choreographer Rajit Dev, joined #BodyDanceChallenge which has become a global trend.
Sharing the video on her Instagram, Nora - who is also known as India's Shakira - wrote, “The Category is Body. Last dance video of 2020! Next year is gonna be lit... wait for it."
View this post on Instagram
The video has set the internet on fire as it has already received more than a million likes on Nora's Instagram post.
One netizen commented, “What A wrap of 2020… Killed it (sic).”
INDIAN SHAKIRA #Nora 🥰— InstantBeautiesWorld (@InstantBeauties) December 29, 2020
Best Twerk I had Ever Seen 😘😘#norafatehi #norafatehifans #norafatehilegs #norafatehihot pic.twitter.com/jpTQxAPJ5u
Nora on fire 🔥 #norafatehi #trollbollywood pic.twitter.com/3TdHgUlYqm— Troll Bollywood & Politics (@iamTrollBolly) December 29, 2020
Nora Fatehi is next to be seen in an all-new avatar in the movie Bhuj: The Pride of India starring superstars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha.
All comments
Show new comments (0)