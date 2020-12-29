Wax Wanes: Madame Tussauds Shuts Down Operations in Indian Capital Due to Financial Crunch

Madame Tussauds is a major attraction across the world which displays the waxworks of famous and historical figures, as well as popular film and television characters played by noted actors. The first such museum was opened in London in 1835.

Madame Tussauds, which provided Indians with the opportunity to witness lifelike wax statues of movie stars and other famous people, has shut down its operations in India.

Located in the Connaught Place area of the Indian capital, the museum permanently closed after Merlin Entertainments, the parent company, decided to exit the country.

General Manager and Director of Merlin Entertainments India, Anshul Jain, confirmed the news, adding that the museum was temporarily closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 regulations.

While requesting anonymity, one of the company's officials revealed to Sputnik that Madame Tussauds' operation was cost-intensive since the waxwork requires a specific temperature and daily maintenance.

The decision to "keep it closed came at a huge operating cost and big daily expenses. The company is, however, looking for opportunities at alternatives to ensure its presence in India", the official stated.

The Connaught Place premises were vacated a few days ago on mutually cordial terms and it was agreed that the statues would be sent to Madame Tussauds outlets in other cities around the world, the official added.

At the Delhi museum, there were wax statues of about 50 notable personalities and celebrities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, late Indian President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, former athlete Milkha Singh, Indian singer Asha Bhonsle, superstar Shahrukh Khan, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and even Hollywood actor Tom Cruise.

The Madame Tussauds in Delhi was the twenty-third location for Tussauds. It was opened in 2017.