Florist Beaten to Death in Busy Street in India - Graphic Video

In a shocking incident, a florist was beaten to death on Monday by two men in a busy street in Uttar Pradesh. In a video that went viral, the 21-year-old victim, named Ajay, was beaten to death with a steel rod by two men in broad daylight.
The victim was later taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.
People shot the video of the crime but no one attempted to help the victim. Police were made aware of the killing and arrested the two accused. The accused have confessed their crime and said they killed the victim due to a personal rivalry.
WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend more sensitive viewers.
Gruesome Killing At Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, just 30 kilometres from #President (@rashtrapatibhvn) House in #India @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/rK9UrjIS2L— Sumit Kumar Singh (@invincibleidea) December 28, 2020
