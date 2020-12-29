Telugu Superstar Ram Charan Tests Positive For COVID-19 Days After Hosting Christmas Party

After throwing a grand Christmas party on 24 December for newlywed actress Niharika and business strategist Chaitanya JV, which was attended by several biggies including Allu Arjun, Indian Telugu cinema superstar Ram Charan has tested positive for COVID-19.
He took to social media and revealed that he was asymptomatic but had quarantined himself at his home. He also requested others who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested.
Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested.— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 29, 2020
More updates on my recovery soon. pic.twitter.com/lkZ86Z8lTF
Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and their cousins, popularly called the Mega cousins, had a gala Christmas celebration specially hosted for newlywed celebs Niharika and Chaitanya.
Meanwhile, #GetWellSoonAnna has started trending on Twitter as the superstar's fans are flooding social media with their wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery.
#RastraRamCharanYuvashakthi - PODURU, Srikakulam.— Rastra RamCharan YuvaShakthi (@RcYuvaShakthi) December 29, 2020
done special Pooja at Hanuman temple for well being & speedy recovery of our #MegaPowerStar @AlwaysRamCharan garu.
Get well soon #RamCharan garu pic.twitter.com/I9dYsipDwF
Get Well Soon Anna @AlwaysRamCharan— RamCharan Fans Club (@AlwaysCharan_FC) December 29, 2020
Wishing You A Speedy Recovery !#RamCharan pic.twitter.com/RA3TBxMFod
Die hard fans 😭— NARI KAKARLA ®©™ (@NariCharaNation) December 29, 2020
Get Well Soon Anna @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/trdQm925Ts
On the work front, Ram Charan resumed shooting for a period-action-drama "RRR" in October along with superstars Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn and director S.S. Rajamouli.
