Register
06:46 GMT28 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian migrant laborers and homeless people walk towards a bus as they are being evicted from the banks of Yamuna River where they have been squatting during lockdown in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, April 15, 2020

    Bihar Bags 'Digital India' Award for Wiring Online Money to Over 2 Million Stranded Workers

    © AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107956/41/1079564173_0:281:3072:2009_1200x675_80_0_0_3cf9014d07316be6c5ef2745681fa761.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202012281081583969-bihar-bags-digital-india-award-for-wiring-online-money-to-over-2-million-stranded-workers/

    During the early days of the pandemic-induced lockdown, millions of migrant workers around India found themselves stuck far from their home states without concrete work. At the time, state governments came up with different ways to help these stranded workers in terms of housing and financing.

    The Chief Minister Secretariat, the Disaster Management Department, and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) from the state of Bihar have collectively been chosen as the winners in the "pandemic category" of the 2020 Digital India Awards.

    Smartphone payments
    © CC0 / Pixabay
    All Things Digital: From Increasing E-Payments to Mobile-Based Censuses, India is Quite ‘Online’
    Through the state's own digi-financing app called "Bihar Sahayata Mobile App", more than two million workers from the eastern Indian state stranded in other parts of the country were provided financial assistance.

    The app helped the Bihar government's initiative to facilitate direct financial transfers to the accounts of beneficiaries – setting a benchmark in executing innovative e-governance techniques. 

    Caught between joblessness and hunger, tens of thousands of Indian migrant labourers were making their way home from their workplaces earlier this year amid a prolonged lockdown introduced to contain the spread of COVID-19. Dozens lost their lives on the roads.

    ​Despite directives by the federal government to states to organise transportation for migrant workers, the arrangements were insufficient for the huge numbers of people seeking to return to their homes.

    Indian President Ram Nath Kovind will be giving away this year's Digital India Awards to the respective winners on 30 December.

    India adopted its first digital payment methods back in 2016 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonetised some major currency notes to tackle corruption in the country.

    Four years later, more than 660 million Indians are using these mobile-based digital payment methods to facilitate everyday transactions, online.

    Earlier this month, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates also lauded India for implementing digital financing services at such a mass level. Gates said that India's approach to digital financing is a model for other countries.

    Tags:
    Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, coronavirus, pandemic, pandemic, digital money, digital, Bill Gates, Bihar, Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse