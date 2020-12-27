Register
12:50 GMT27 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi

    PM Modi Urges People to Make Resolution to Substitute Foreign Products With Made In India Items

    © CC BY 4.0 / President of the Russian Federation press service / Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/07/1080697227_0:24:1281:744_1200x675_80_0_0_9051fe5ad5bad5bca9da1f95814cbbb8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202012271081579112-pm-modi-urges-people-to-make-resolution-to-substitute-foreign-products-with-made-in-india-items/

    In May 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the initiative “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (Self-Reliant India) to empower local businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To gain support for this mission, he started the “Vocal For Local” campaign and urged people to choose Made In India products.

    As 2020 nears its end, Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday via his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat”, which was the last show of the year.

    In his speech, Modi hailed the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiative and urged people to make a resolution for the country in the new year to substitute the foreign-made products they use with Made In India items in order to promote the "Vocal for Local" campaign.

    Making an appeal to the people of India, Modi asked them to prepare a list of items they use and identify those which were manufactured abroad.

    “Let us find out their substitutes made in India and decide that henceforth we shall use products made with the hard work and sweat of the people of India. You make New Year resolutions every year. This time one has to certainly make a resolution for the country", he said.

    As "Vocal for Local" reverberates in every household of India, Modi called for manufacturers to adopt a "zero effect, zero defect" policy to ensure that world-class products are made in India.

    While the "zero effect" would ensure that there are no adverse environmental and ecological impacts, "zero defect" production would keep a check on the product’s quality and damage factors.

    "This is the right time to work with the ethos of 'zero effect, zero defect' policy. It is time to ensure that our products meet global standards. Whatever is the global best, we should make it in India and prove it. For that, our entrepreneur friends have to come forward. Start-ups too have to come forth", he said.

    Giving a boost to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, he pointed out that many shopkeepers have made a conscious decision to sell products like toys that are made in India and customers are also opting for the same.

    “Delhi's Jhandewalan market is famous for toys. Earlier it has foreign brands but now sellers are selling India-made toys with great pride. Indeed, this is a big transformation in mindset. A huge change has begun in the minds of our countrymen, that too within a year", he said.

    Related:

    As Tension Brews, Chinese Firms Avoid Investing in Electronic Manufacturing in India
    Vocal for Local: India Makes it Mandatory to Sell Indigenous Products in Army Canteens
    India Committed to Winning Wars With 'Indigenous Solutions', Says Chief of Defence Staff General
    Tags:
    Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse