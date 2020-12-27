B-Town's Salman Khan Turns 55: Fans Flood Twitter as They Recall His Swag Dancing, Drama, Action

At 55, superstar Salman Khan is one of the most eligible bachelors in Bollywood. He's won millions of fans across the globe with his impressive acting, swag dance moves, and killer fight scenes. Some of his hit movies include "Maine Pyar Kiya" (1989), "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!" (1994), "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012), and "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" (2015).

Fans can't keep calm because today is their favourite actor Salman Khan's 55th birthday. Netizens have flooded social media with greetings and nostalgic memories.

Fondly known as "Bhaijaan" (brother), Salman Khan was born into a famous Bollywood family and his father Salim Khan has co-written some of the most iconic Hindi films such as "Sholay".

In a career spanning three decades, Salman has won millions of fans, who flock to watch his movies in theatres. And when he makes his first appearance on the big screen, his fans go crazy cheering for him, whistling, and throwing coins to celebrate their actor and his work.

On his birthday, fans are showering all their love for him on social media and many are taking a trip down memory lane and sharing the best of Salman's performances, his swag dance moves, and most remarkable dialogues that have left a lasting impression on people's memory.

One fan posted his popular song "O Oh Jaane Jaana" from the movie "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya" (1998), which made him popular for flaunting his six-pack abs and swag dance moves.

ICONIC SONG.

THIS SONG WOULD NEVER GET OLD. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/LzP5Y3QrqP — SK Storm 🍷 (@SkStorm_) December 26, 2020

​Giving a glimpse of his acting prowess, many netizens shared popular performances from his hit movies.

Thread of @BeingSalmanKhan popular dialogues.....

Starting with his first iconic dialogue...

"Dosti ka ek usool hai madam -- no sorry, no thank you."#Mainepyaarkiya#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/uVLhMzeoSE — Nuzzi🎉 HAPPY BDAY SALMAN JAAN 🎂 (@BeingNuzhatAli) December 27, 2020

One of the biggest CHARTBUSTERS of all time 😍😍🔥🔥🔥#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan

pic.twitter.com/XbgbGzPS8k — FilmoHolic FarHan (@filmy_farhan) December 27, 2020

after spreading fake news against Salman Khan . haters think that will affect the salman khan next movie Boxoffice Collection

But haters forget one thing

That is online fake, haters I'ds & offline true supports is not same @BeingSalmanKhan #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/zMti8J1vhD — Giri ( Happy Birthday Jaan Salman Khan ✨❤️ ) (@NeymarBoy_) December 27, 2020

​Many Bollywood celebs have also taken to social media to wish the actor a happy birthday and share their experiences of working with him.

During the nationwide lockdown, Salman came out to support the industry's daily wage workers who lost their jobs and has been helping a lot of underprivileged people through his charity organisation "Being Human".

BEING the best HUMAN always! Here's wishing the 'Prem' of many a very happy birthday. Stay blessed and loved forever @BeingSalmanKhan#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/DVcskQGYS3 — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) December 27, 2020

Wishing @BeingSalmanKhan A very happy birthday.

You stood like a rock and a true front line warrior for the daily wage workers of the film & tv industry by distributing crores of rupees. This gesture will always remain in their hearts.

Loads of love & happiness. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) December 26, 2020​

Happy Birthday Bhaiyaji... Your birthday is making everybody heart beating fastly!@BeingSalmanKhan ❤️ — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) December 26, 2020​

Love you sir❣️ @BeingSalmanKhan

Happy Birthday

You are the most beautiful man I have ever met in the industry who just likes to be there for people unconditionally and in return all you expect is a smile on their face.

Thanks for motivating me and Millions of people out there. pic.twitter.com/0257w4VWCj — Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@TheGautamGulati) December 27, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

​On the work front, Salman Khan is currently hosting season 14 of India's biggest reality show "Bigg Boss" and also shooting for his upcoming film "Antim – The Final Truth" in which he will be seen playing a Sikh cop. The actor has his hands full with a couple of other movies, including "Kick 2" and "Tiger 3".