B-Town's Salman Khan Turns 55: Fans Flood Twitter as They Recall His Swag Dancing, Drama, Action

Fans can't keep calm because today is their favourite actor Salman Khan's 55th birthday. Netizens have flooded social media with greetings and nostalgic memories.
Fondly known as "Bhaijaan" (brother), Salman Khan was born into a famous Bollywood family and his father Salim Khan has co-written some of the most iconic Hindi films such as "Sholay".
In a career spanning three decades, Salman has won millions of fans, who flock to watch his movies in theatres. And when he makes his first appearance on the big screen, his fans go crazy cheering for him, whistling, and throwing coins to celebrate their actor and his work.
On his birthday, fans are showering all their love for him on social media and many are taking a trip down memory lane and sharing the best of Salman's performances, his swag dance moves, and most remarkable dialogues that have left a lasting impression on people's memory.
One fan posted his popular song "O Oh Jaane Jaana" from the movie "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya" (1998), which made him popular for flaunting his six-pack abs and swag dance moves.
ICONIC SONG.— SK Storm 🍷 (@SkStorm_) December 26, 2020
THIS SONG WOULD NEVER GET OLD. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/LzP5Y3QrqP
Giving a glimpse of his acting prowess, many netizens shared popular performances from his hit movies.
Mini filmography of Megastar salman khan #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/D2xssFKzGv— Shakaal🙈 (@shakal63) December 26, 2020
Thread of @BeingSalmanKhan popular dialogues.....— Nuzzi🎉 HAPPY BDAY SALMAN JAAN 🎂 (@BeingNuzhatAli) December 27, 2020
Starting with his first iconic dialogue...
"Dosti ka ek usool hai madam -- no sorry, no thank you."#Mainepyaarkiya#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/uVLhMzeoSE
#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan https://t.co/T59LNOd44f— Ranjan (@cinephileRanjan) December 27, 2020
One of the biggest CHARTBUSTERS of all time 😍😍🔥🔥🔥#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan— FilmoHolic FarHan (@filmy_farhan) December 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/XbgbGzPS8k
Happy bday. To the megastar.— RADHE-yourmostwantedbhai (@prem_beingradhe) December 27, 2020
The bhaijaan❤#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan https://t.co/XiJLV03tt0
after spreading fake news against Salman Khan . haters think that will affect the salman khan next movie Boxoffice Collection— Giri ( Happy Birthday Jaan Salman Khan ✨❤️ ) (@NeymarBoy_) December 27, 2020
But haters forget one thing
That is online fake, haters I'ds & offline true supports is not same @BeingSalmanKhan #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/zMti8J1vhD
Many Bollywood celebs have also taken to social media to wish the actor a happy birthday and share their experiences of working with him.
During the nationwide lockdown, Salman came out to support the industry's daily wage workers who lost their jobs and has been helping a lot of underprivileged people through his charity organisation "Being Human".
BEING the best HUMAN always! Here's wishing the 'Prem' of many a very happy birthday. Stay blessed and loved forever @BeingSalmanKhan#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/DVcskQGYS3— Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) December 27, 2020
Wishing @BeingSalmanKhan A very happy birthday.— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) December 26, 2020
You stood like a rock and a true front line warrior for the daily wage workers of the film & tv industry by distributing crores of rupees. This gesture will always remain in their hearts.
Loads of love & happiness.
Happy Birthday Bhaiyaji... Your birthday is making everybody heart beating fastly!@BeingSalmanKhan ❤️— Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) December 26, 2020
Love you sir❣️ @BeingSalmanKhan— Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@TheGautamGulati) December 27, 2020
Happy Birthday
You are the most beautiful man I have ever met in the industry who just likes to be there for people unconditionally and in return all you expect is a smile on their face.
Thanks for motivating me and Millions of people out there. pic.twitter.com/0257w4VWCj
On the work front, Salman Khan is currently hosting season 14 of India's biggest reality show "Bigg Boss" and also shooting for his upcoming film "Antim – The Final Truth" in which he will be seen playing a Sikh cop. The actor has his hands full with a couple of other movies, including "Kick 2" and "Tiger 3".
