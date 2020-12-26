Coolie No. 1: B-Town Stars Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan Trolled for 'Spoiling' Veteran Govinda's Film

Bollywood young guns, actor Varun Dhawan and actress Sara Ali Khan, have found themselves at the receiving end of brutal trolling after their version of yesteryear blockbuster "Coolie No. 1" was released on content streaming platform Amazon Prime.
While the script of the rehashed version remains the same as the original movie, Varun and Sara have been accused of adding "unnecessary" gloss to the marquee and making the screenplay appear too flashy and loud. The young actors have also been called out for spoiling the former box office hit with their "overacting".
#CoolieNo1 review— Pratham (@tweetpatu) December 26, 2020
Varun has broke his own record of OVERACTING
Congratulations @Varun_dvn
Better watch the oldest version of #Govinda's #CoolieNo1. #CoolieNo1OnPrime Cringe entertainer! pic.twitter.com/QCaJ4qNDBB— UPDATES KOTTA 🌍 (@MasterakaJD) December 26, 2020
#CoolieNo1OnPrime #CoolieNo1— A K i B (@akibaliii) December 26, 2020
Paresh Rawal Varun Dhawan
Javed Jaffrey Sara Ali Khan
Rajpal Yadav ↓
Johnny lever ↓
Acting skills Acting skills pic.twitter.com/sdgONnAUZU
#CoolieNo1— Ｒａｈｅｌ (@Rahel_Ahmd) December 26, 2020
Another Worst Shit Cringe By Varun Dhawan 🙏🤢
Badly missing Old Bollywood Comedy Classics Golmaal Dhamaal Hera Pheri Houseful 😭
The original film, a typical Bollywood romantic comedy featuring iconic veteran actor Govinda and actress Karisma Kapoor, was released in 1995 and became a huge success at the time.
The plot revolves around a young coolie who comes in contact with a marriage matchmaker, hunting for a suitable groom for the daughter of a rich and egotistical businessman.
The recreated version of the film that also stars legendary B-town comedians Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Javed Jaffrey, and Paresh Rawal is otherwise complete with chartbuster songs from the original film and the same choreography as was shown in the 1995 version.
Director David Dhawan, father of actor Varun Dhawan, and who made the movie back in 1995 also directed the rehashed version.
The 33-year-old Varun also took part in the remake of the iconic 1997 Bollywood film "Judwaa" that starred actors Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Rambhaa.
Audiences have had mixed opinions on these recreated movies, with many expressing on social media that the original films and cast were real gold.
