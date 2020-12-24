Bollywood's 'Mr. India' Turns 64: Celebs Shower Actor Anil Kapoor With Birthday Wishes

Anil Kapoor, who starred in the Oscar-winning "Slumdog Millionaire", has spent four decades in Bollywood; his film career began in 1979 with a supporting role in the film “Humare Tumhare”. He has been in over 100 Hindi movies, as well as international films and television series.

Age isn't anything but a number; this saying is perhaps quite true for Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who turns 64 on Thursday.

The actor had a midnight celebration with the cast of his upcoming movie "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" including actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, debutante YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli and director Raj Mehta.

Happy birthday 🥳 @AnilKapoor. U are the youngest member of the #jugjuggjiyo family. The hardest worker in the room and the best at his craft 💙 pic.twitter.com/CFuTM4UO7M — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 24, 2020

Kapoor made his acting debut in 1979 with a supporting role in "Humare Tumhare". Since then, he has appeared in over 100 Hindi movies, as well as international films and television series.

Calling for a double celebration, Anil Kapoor's comedy-thriller movie "AK vs AK" released on Netflix today which also stars actress-daughter Sonam Kapoor, and son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor apart from filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Wishing their dad a happy birthday, actress Sonam and producer Rhea Kapoor wrote a heartfelt note on social media along with his picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Social media is flooded with wishes from many Bollywood stars including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tiger Shroff, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Sophie Choudhry, Masaba Gupta, Ravi Kishan, Maniesh Paul and many others.

Wishing my jhakaas friend @AnilKapoor a total dhamal year ahead. Happy birthday 🤗❤️🎉 pic.twitter.com/Ch5O3hYGgm — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 24, 2020

Happy Birthday @AnilKapoor ❤️It was so awesome to see you in London same time last year. Feels like a lifetime now so here’s to a lifetime of happiness, health & love ... xoxo 😘 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 24, 2020 ​Happy birthday @AnilKapoor sir ❤️ one year younger...keep inspiring wish you the best of health happiness always lots of love! — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) December 24, 2020​

"New Amsterdam" actor Anupam Kher took to social media and wrote in Hindi, "Many many happy returns of the day. I wish god blesses you with long and healthy life. A friend as inspirational as you is rare to find and is found with a lot of efforts... (sic)."

प्यारे दोस्त @AnilKapoor।जन्मदिन की बहुत बहुत बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।।प्रभू आपको लंबी और स्वास्थ्य पूर्ण आयु प्रदान करें। बड़ी मेहनत से और मुश्किल से आपके जैसा प्रेरणात्मक दोस्त मिलता है।प्रभु से प्रार्थना है तुम हमेशा ख़ुश रहो और मुझे भी ख़ुश रखो। AK vs AK के लिए बेस्ट ऑफ़ लक!😍🤓 pic.twitter.com/AVOgp3DNPx — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 24, 2020

On 23 December, Anil Kapoor remembered his late producer-father Surinder Kapoor as it was the latter’s birthday. He had written a note for him, “You live on in our minds and hearts, today and always!”

Surinder Kapoor had produced movies "Pukar", "Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai", "Judaai" and "Woh Saat Din", that had him in the lead roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Kapoor is known for such hit movies in his career as "Mr India", "Parinda", "Nayak", "Virasat", "Mashall", "Meri Jung", "Chameli Ki Shaadi", "Janbaaz", "Tezaab", "Ram Lakhan".