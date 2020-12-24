RIP Naranipuzha Shanavas: Indian Filmmaker Dies at 37 Due to Heart Attack, Celebs Offer Condolences

Bollywood and the South Indian film industry on Thursday woke up to the sad news of the demise of Malayalam filmmaker Naranipuzha Shanavas, who passed away at the age of 37 late last night.
He was declared brain dead by the doctors yesterday and had been put on ventilator support.
On 21 December, Shanavas had suffered a heart attack while working on the sets of his upcoming film Gandhirajan. He was immediately taken to the KG Hospital in Tamil Nadu State’s Coimbatore city.
Producer Vijay Babu bid goodbye to his friend Shanavas on Facebook with a heartfelt note. His post in Malayalam is translated as, "You have gone, leaving behind a lifetime of memories and a lot of stories you told me. Our Sufi. We tried our best for u shaanu ... love u lots."
RIP #NaranipuzhaShanavas Director of #sufiyumsujatavum. pic.twitter.com/5LHhVSMGwD— John Mahendran (@johnroshan) December 23, 2020
#RIP 🙏🙏— kiranmahesh (@Kiranma70768065) December 23, 2020
Sad news coming in....#SufiyumSujathayum director #NaranipuzhaShanavas passed away tonight from cardiac arrest complications...
He was only 40, and a rising star in Malayalam cinema
May his soul #RestInPeace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/V1W9Eqjcbl
This is really painful ! Gone too soon #NaranipuzhaShanavas https://t.co/UiuHWP2uO0— Bplifeandbeyond💓 (@Bplifeandbeyon1) December 23, 2020
