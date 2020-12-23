Indian News Channel Republic Bharat Fined £20,000 by UK Regulator for Hate Speech

UK communications regulator Ofcom has fined Hindi news channel Republic Bharat – owned by journalist Arnab Goswami – £20,000 ($26,864) for broadcasting hate speech against Pakistanis.
Ofcom cited an episode of current affairs programme Poochta Hai Bharat (meaning India Questions), which was shown on 6 September, 2019. It was anchored by Arnab Goswami and contained "hate speech that is in breach of broadcast guidelines."
India’s news website ThePrint cited Worldview Media Network Limited, the licensee which airs Republic Bharat in the UK, as saying: "A legitimate story covering Pakistan's involvement in terror activities backed by recent events and statements from leading Pakistani public figures at a time when India was working to become a space power."
The episode had a debate on India’s attempt to send the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft to the moon. The episode featured both Indian and Pakistani guests.
The programme referenced the word “Paki,” which Ofcom views as racist and therefore unacceptable to UK audiences.
'Republic Bharat' Show Promoted Hate Speech And Intolerance, Finds UK Broadcast Regulator @Ofcom,@republic,@Republic_Bharat https://t.co/3fcmLJuyHa— Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) December 22, 2020
It's reported that Republic Bharat has been asked to publicly apology. The news channel has a strong UK-based Hindi following and is known for conducting heated panel discussions, often led by its owner and prominent journalist Arnab Goswami.
