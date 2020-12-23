Actress Kangana Ranaut Reflects on Past Travel Adventures, Sharing Steamy Hot Bikini Pic From Mexico

Taking a trip down memory lane, actress Kangana Ranaut recalled one of her favourite vacations in Mexico, sharing a steamy hot snap of herself in a bikini that is turning heads and grabbing a lot of attention on social media.
Netizens can't get their eyes off her; she looks stunning with her curly tresses in her red and black bikini, soaking up the sun and looking out towards the vast sea.
Recounting one of her travel adventures, Kangana wrote in her post, “…one of the most exciting places that I visited in my life is Mexico, beautiful but an unpredictable place, here’s a picture from Tulum a little island in Mexico. (sic)”
Good morning friends, one of the most exciting places that I visited in my life is Mexico, beautiful but an unpredictable place, here’s a picture from Tulum a little island in Mexico ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8b0M7ymMiX— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 23, 2020
