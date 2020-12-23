Man 'Comes Back From the Dead' Just Before Burial in Indian Village

An incident has come to light in a village in Chittoor district in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, where a dead man, who was being taken to his funeral, woke up from a deep slumber.
According to the local authorities, the man was lying unconscious when the villagers found him under a tree.
Shocked to see an unknown person in such a state, the villagers informed a village official Manohar and another local officer, who examined the man and declared he was dead, reported the state's local news outlet Sakshi Samachar on its website.
Later, when the villagers were carrying the 'dead man' to bury him in a pit near the village, all of a sudden, he woke up.
The stunned villagers sent the man to the district hospital in an ambulance, where he recuperated after getting medical attention. Police will be investigating the incident.
