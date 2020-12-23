Netizens Drip With Sarcasm Over West Bengal Power Couple's Marital Woes

Netizens are taking a dig at a power couple in the Indian state of West Bengal who are seeking divorce over differences in political choices.
Sujata Mondal Khan, the wife of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentarian Saumitra Khan, joined the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Monday, according to Indian news agency PTI.
The move has prompted her husband to dissociate himself from her. Saumitra Khan is the president of BJP’s local youth wing and a parliamentarian from the State’s Bishnupur constituency.
The divorce drama has indicated that the political ambitions that brought them together are what's tearing them apart. Meanwhile, netizens are dripping with sarcasm while discussing the couple’s marital woes.
BJP tried to break party, didi broke home🤣— Mohsin (@Mohsin32147873) December 22, 2020
It is the wife who cheated here
She campaigned for BJP in 2014 and her husband won
Now she has joined TMC
So who fooled the public
Aur divorce ke liye shayad dono ki razamand chahiye hoti hai, nahi?🤣
In Uttar Pradesh,it is called love jihad, please report this to Yogi Ji 🤣🤣— SHEKHAR S (@Shekhar7Saurabh) December 22, 2020
It is called KARMA— Nayak@Hassan (@NayakHassan) December 22, 2020
BJP tried to break TMC
&TMC is trying to break families of BJP Leaders😋😂😜
Meanwhile, some have accused the couple of enacting this drama to grab the limelight.
This is how to get limelight— VIVEK VISHWAKARMA (@taamardhwaj) December 22, 2020
Whatever the fate of the couple’s political aspirations, their marital woes have certainly become something for netizens to gab about.
