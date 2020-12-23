Two Dead, 15 Fall Ill After Ammonia Gas Leak in Fertiliser Plant in India

At least two people died and more than a dozen became sick after an ammonia gas leak was reported at the state-run Indian Farmers' Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) plant in India’s Uttar Pradesh state, ANI reported on Wednesday morning.
According to the Indian news agency, the incident occurred late Tuesday night in the town of Phoolpur, located in Azamgarh District.
“The gas leakage has stopped now. An investigation has also been launched to ascertain the cause behind the leakage. The plant unit has been closed,” reported ANI in a series of tweets which shared photographs.
Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe into the matter.
