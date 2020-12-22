Social Media Abuzz With Modi-Ambani Memes as Farmers Protest Against New Laws

With the farmers’ protest showing no sign of abating, Twitter is abuzz with memes related to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani.
On Twitter, #ModiNaukarAmbaniKa, which literally translates as Prime Minister Modi is a servant of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, started trending on Monday
Some memes related to Modi and Ambani started making the rounds on the Internet that stated “no farmers, no food”.
Even Raavan will cry in a closet to see Modi's different avatars which is still more to catch up with.#ModiNaukarAmbaniKa pic.twitter.com/JjUTWeiIMo— 𝑉𝑖𝑛𝑜𝑑 (@Vinod4INC) December 22, 2020
Our government make this type of condition... We want a complete free India #ModiNaukarAmbaniKa pic.twitter.com/01WroEYnHh#ModiNaukarAmbaniKa— Jcx Bankat (@BankatJcx) December 22, 2020
Congratulations for securing first position Modi Ji 🥳 #ModiNaukarAmbaniKa #ModiHaiAmbaniKa pic.twitter.com/yvTQdRRbWw— Ragibbhaijan (@ragibbhaijan786) December 22, 2020
Current scenario:— 😈 The Villains Of Democracy 😈 (@TheVillianGangs) December 21, 2020
What we are witnessing is simply described in this picture #ModiNaukarAmbaniKa pic.twitter.com/pcCR81sKEz
Meanwhile, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway has been deliberately blocked since early Tuesday morning by farmers who are protesting against the agricultural market liberalisation laws in India, braving the harsh winter weather to demand that the government retain the old system of state-run markets and farm commodity price guarantees.
The Singhu and Tikri borders of Delhi, meanwhil, continued to remain closed, with thousands of farmers protesting there since 26 November.
All comments
Show new comments (0)