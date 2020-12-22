Priyanka Chopra's Father-in-Law Says He's Proud of Her on ‘The White Tiger’ Promo - Video

Having been given a glimpse of the recently launched trailer for “The White Tiger”, filmgoers are now getting really excited to see the movie starring Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao about an ambitious chauffeur and based on the novel by Aravind Adiga.

Ever since the trailer of “The White Tiger” film appeared on the internet giving viewers a white-knuckled glimpse into the story which promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seat , many netizens, Hollywood and Bollywood celebs have taken to social media to react to its release.

Among the many is Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ father-in-law who commented, “So excited to see this movie. Proud of my daughter-in-law.”

Nor is he alone as two of Chopra Jonas's co-stars from Isn't it Romantic quickly rushed to express their admiration: American actor-singer Adam Devine wrote, “Whoa. This looks great Pri!", and actress Rebel Wilson, commented, “This looks awesome!”

The movie brings to life the underworld of corruption, class divide, poverty and backwardness that still exists in India.

Told from the perspective of Balram Halwai (played by Adarsh Gourav), a poor Indian who becomes a driver for rich Ashok (Rajkummar Rao) and his wife Priya (Priyanka Chopra) who have been living with their family in India after returning from the US.

Halwai, who dreams of becoming as successful as his employer, finds himself in the soup after Priya meets with a road accident and he has to shoulder the the blame.

Thanks to a number of brilliant twists, Halwai not only manages to escape the situation but also become a successful entrepreneur.

The White Tiger is set to be released on 22 January on Netflix.