Pre-Wedding Festivities of Celebs Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar are All About Singing, Dancing - Video

Singing and dancing to the beat of the Dhol (traditional Indian drum) and making merry with one and all, the pre-wedding festivities of the Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan and singer Zaid Darbar were no less than a gala celebration.
On Day One of their pre-wedding celebrations, they performed the Haldi ceremony, aka 'Chiksa', in which the bride and groom put on yellow clothes and get smeared with a paste of turmeric and sandalwood in rosewater.
Twinning in style, Gauahar looked gorgeous in a pink and yellow lehenga outfit paired with a light blouse and a heavy dupatta on top. Whereas Zaid donned a pastel yellow kurta with white pyjamas, making him look dashing.
Ringing the wedding bell with much fanfare, both Gauahar and Zaid danced their hearts out with their family and close friends.
The couple got engaged in November and recently shared a quirky wedding invitation in the form of an animated video showcasing their lockdown love story. Capturing their love for each other, Gauahar and Zaid shot for a romantic pre-wedding music video that has won millions of hearts.
Zaid is the son of Bollywood music composer Ismail Darbar whereas Gauahar is known for her performance in movies Ishaqzaade and Rocket Singh.
