Superstar Salman Khan Becomes Talk of The Town, Locks Horns With Aayush Sharma in 'Antim' - Video

The glimpse of superstar Salman Khan with his chiselled body, fierce looks, and fighting skills in his new movie "Antim: The Final Truth" has got millions of fans excited across the globe.
In the teaser video, Salman, who plays the role of a Sikh cop, can be seen locking horns with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who plays the role of a dreaded gangster.
The intense fight scene between the two actors has caught the attention of netizens.
View this post on Instagram
maintaining physique like this even at the age of 55 , is not a cup of tea!! #Antim#AntimFirstLook#AntimTheFinalTruth pic.twitter.com/Buc9938XEE— Komal_singh2527 (@Komal__KS) December 21, 2020
This pic from #Antim describes Salman Khan's fighting attitude in life so well. He has always stood up against all problems in his life just like this & combated each blow with his sheer strength of character. #AntimTheFinalTruth pic.twitter.com/WZexCGXVAs— राधेय 🏹 (@iamradheya) December 21, 2020
"Antim: The Final Truth" revolves around farmers who, having lost their land, become petty criminals and gang lords. It plays out as a classic struggle between good and evil, featuring Salman as a policeman tasked with going toe-to-toe with the new criminals.
The actor has his hands full with a couple of other movies, including “Kick 2” and “Tiger 3”. He is also shooting for India's biggest controversial reality show: Bigg Boss season 14.
