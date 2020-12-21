Bollywood's Spiciest Song 'Mirchi Lagi Toh' Sets Internet on Fire as Users Play it on Repeat – Video

With a fun, foot-tapping tune, quirky dance moves by actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, and a blast of colour, "Mirchi Lagi Toh" sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik has caught the attention of netizens across India.
This catchy Hindi song actually narrates, “While I was just going on the road, I was having Bhelpuri (light snacks), I was twirling the girl, so if you felt jealous, what can I do about it?”
The song has gone viral, with over a million views already and netizens flooding the social networks with praise.
While for many the tune provides a trip down memory lane to the nineties, younger listeners are also enjoying it.
Sara is looking amazing in colorful clothes and the dance was superb, though her expressions were also fab. She wore shoes with saree is the cutest thing✨❤️#SaraAliKhan #MirchiLagiToh pic.twitter.com/HMox3JKszt— . (@avoccadorable) December 21, 2020
The best part about #MirchiLagiToh is that original voices are retained & is undoubtedly the best song of the album. VD & Sara's chemistry looks so adorable in the song 😍😍— Coolie sanjana 🇮🇳💜💙 (@_shrextra24) December 21, 2020
Totally loved the chemistry & the vibes of the song 😍 @Varun_dvn #VarunDhawan #CoolieNo1 #SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/EHb6pqksaJ
Female fans of actor Varun Dhawan are swooning over his dance moves, which leave everyone impressed.
What did i just see? 😍 Didn't they just bring the love, happiness, fun frolic we left back days ago? YES! Varsara's energy + expressions and hit jodi kumar sanu and alka yagnik's voice 💕 made it perfect. @Varun_dvn you're a SUPER STAR.#SaraAliKhan #MirchiLagiToh #CoolieNo1 pic.twitter.com/f7ESaQkhHG— Annesha|Srishti (@ApnaaVarun) December 21, 2020
The movie “Coolie No 1” helmed by David Dhawan is scheduled to release on Amazon prime video on 25 December and stars Varun, Sara, Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Sahil Vaid and Shikha Talsania.
