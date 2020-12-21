Superstar Akshay Kumar Woos Fans as He Dons The Mughal Avatar & Swirls at Iconic Taj Mahal - Video

Against the backdrop of the iconic Taj Mahal, actor Akshay Kumar left his fans mesmerised in a recent video in which he can be seen in a Mughal avatar, swirling with a rose in his hand.
The behind-the-scenes video of filming for a song for “Atrangi Re” with actress Sara Ali Khan at the world heritage site went viral within a few hours of being posted.
Wah Taj!#AtrangiRe @aanandlrai. @arrahman #SaraAliKhan @dhanushkraja #HimanshuSharma @TSeries @cypplOfficial #CapeOfGoodFilms pic.twitter.com/3alOSM4gQ2— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 21, 2020
View this post on Instagram
The 53-year-old is the highest paid actor in Bollywood and has many big-ticket movies in his resume, including Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Ram Setu, Prithviraj, and Bachchan Pandey.
All comments
Show new comments (0)