Train Derails in India's Odisha State After Hitting Elephant

A train derailed in the Indian state of Odisha after hitting an elephant in the early hours of Monday. Everyone aboard is said to be safe.
The East Coast Railway, which operates the Puri-Surat Express train that derailed after hitting the pachyderm, said that the incident occurred between Hatibari and Maneswar railway stations at 2.04 a.m. (local time).
"Six wheels of the train engine derailed following the accident. Passengers on-board and loco pilots are safe," East Coast Railway added.
Odisha: Puri-Surat Express Train derailed after hitting an elephant between Hatibari and Maneswar railway stations of Sambalpur division at 2.04 am today, says East Coast Railway pic.twitter.com/wsa62UjubI— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020
