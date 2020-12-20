Man Rams Pickup Truck Multiple Times Into Gurugram Hospital - Video

In a shocking incident in India’s cyber city Gurugram, a man rammed his pickup truck multiple times into a hospital in a fit of rage, apparently following a dispute with hospital staff over treatment of his family members.
CCTV footage of the incident has emerged online.
— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020
Several people were left injured, while a number of vehicles were also damaged. The incident took place at Balaji Hospital.
“A man rammed his vehicle at least seven to eight times inside our hospital. Medical store and about fifteen vehicles were damaged”, said Balwan Singh, director, Balaji Hospital, Gurugram.
“The driver is relative of two patients, who were being treated. We called up police and they are investigating the case”, Singh added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)