Register
10:27 GMT19 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    India Ambulance

    Deadly Fungal Infection Causing Decay of Jaw Bones, Nasal Bones Reported in South India

    © AFP 2020 / SAJJAD HUSSAIN
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105660/74/1056607482_0:254:4928:3026_1200x675_80_0_0_bbe9c3058725fd79559c9c3e995b08a0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202012191081508651-deadly-fungal-infection-causing-decay-of-jaw-bones-nasal-bones-reported-in-south-india/

    A recent review published by the Swizterland-based "Journal of Fungi" claimed the prevalence of mucormycosis or black fungal infection in India is about 80 times higher than in developed countries, being approximately 0.14 cases per 1,000 individuals. Only 851 cases have been reported since 2000.

    After creating ripples among local authorities in Delhi, Rajasthan, Mumbai, and Gujarat, mucormycosis — a rare infection that harms people's lungs, jaws, nose, and eyesight — is being reported from the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as well.

    Local authorities in Pune said that hospitals have registered over 30 cases in the city over the last few days.

    "We are treating several patients right now. In a few patients, the fungal infection had reached the sinus in the forehead, decaying the jaw", Dr Puhskar Gadre, Senior Consultant at Sadashiv Peth, Pune said.

    In Mumbai, at least six people have lost their lives, with more than two dozen hospitalised due to the deadly fungal infection. In the western city of Ahmedabad, at least nine people have already perished, with around 50 hospitalised because of the infection. Doctors claimed that most of these cases are being reported in COVID-19 patients as high steroid levels decreased immunity among them.

    Relatives wearing protective gear tie up the dead body before the burial at a graveyard in New Delhi (File)
    © REUTERS / SAJJAD HUSSAIN
    Relatives wearing protective gear tie up the dead body before the burial at a graveyard in New Delhi (File)

    A senior consultant at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital told Sputnik that more than a hundred patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals around Delhi.

    "No local cases have been reported in the state so far, but we are getting a few cases from Tamil Nadu. Most of those patients are being referred to the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram", said an official with the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) in Kerala as quoted by The New Indian Express.

    Doctors and health experts have issued warnings to people who are recovering from COVID-19 as this black fungal infection appears in patients after 10-15 days. Physicians claim they are witnessing a more than 50 percent jump in cases compared to the mucormycosis outbreaks seen over the past few years.

    Related:

    ‘Step to the Plate’: Fauci Urges Americans to Get COVID-19 Vaccine as Moderna Rollout May Start Soon
    Scientists Detect Nanoparticles of Fungal Spores in Atmosphere
    Tags:
    Sputnik, diabetes, COVID-19, fungal infection, Gujarat, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Night Life in Wuhan as City Returns to Normalcy Year After COVID Outbreak
    Night Life in Wuhan as City Returns to Normalcy Year After COVID Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse