Delhi State Chief Kejriwal Tears Apart Copy of Modi Gov’t's Farm Bills in Special Assembly Session

Expressing his party's strong disapproval of the country's new farm laws, which have brought hundreds of thousands of infuriated farmers to Delhi's borders from the neighbouring Punjab and Haryana states, Delhi government chief Arvind Kejriwal tore apart a copy of the laws in the state legislature on Thursday.
CM @ArvindKejriwal tears the copy of Centre's farm bills in Delhi Assembly.— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 17, 2020
We refuse to accept these farm bills which are against our farmers. #KejriwalAgainstFarmBills pic.twitter.com/rBrcc67sRz
The Delhi government, run by Kejriwal's Aam Admi Party (AAP), called for a special session of the state legislature today to discuss the alleged misappropriation of funds by Modi's BJP-led civic bodies.
During the special assembly session, Kejriwal also questioned the "hurry" to bring the new farm laws during the COVID-19 pandemic.
All comments
Show new comments (0)