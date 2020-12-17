Indian Cow Dung Paint All Set to Hit Shelves

The Indian government has announced the launch of "Vedic Paint", with cow dung as the main component. The government-owned Khadi and Village Industries Commission is working on producing wall paint that will not only be eco-friendly, non-toxic, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal, but will also be washable and dry in just four hours.
The initiative is also targeted at leveraging the income of livestock farmers, thus strengthening the rural economy.
“This will lead to an additional income of INR 55,000 ($750) a year for livestock farmers”, Nitin Gadkari, minister of micro, small and medium enterprises, tweeted.
ग्रामीण इकोनॉमी को बल मिले और किसानों को अतिरिक्त आमदनी हो इसलिए Khadi and Village Industries Commission के माध्यम से हम जल्द ही गाय के गोबर से बना ‘वैदिक पेन्ट' लॅान्च करने वाले हैं। @ChairmanKvic pic.twitter.com/zhQpa3Es5i— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 17, 2020
It is believed that with cow dung coating on walls, dangerous creatures like scorpions, centipedes, and lizards won't infest houses.
Cows are sacred to Hindus and their protection is a major pledge of the governing BJP party, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
