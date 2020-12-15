Register
    Priyanka Chopra

    Bollywood Stars Take ‘My Elf Challenge’, Sets Internet Buzzing - Video

    © Photo : priyankachopra/instagram
    India
    by
    Ahead of Christmas, "My Elf Challenge" has taken social media by storm after many Hollywood celebs including Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and others have given a playful spin to it. Now, Bollywood has jumped on the bandwagon and is giving a hilarious twist to this viral trend.

    After taking Hollywood by storm, the appeal of My Elf Challenge has travelled around the world and driven Bollywood stars to become creative and reveal their inner Elf to netizens.

    Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas hogged all the limelight with her hilarious "Oprah on Chopra" twist to it by placing a photoshopped picture of talk show host Oprah Winfrey on her shoulder.

    The Elf on the Shelf is a Christmas tradition by which parents place a small elf doll in their home and tell their children that the elf watches over them during the day and reports back to the North Pole at night.

    It turned out to be a big challenge as many celebrities photoshopped their elf’s picture on top of their picture and give it a rhyming twist to their names.

    Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene went all pop with singer Rihanna aka "Ri Ri" as her elf and wrote, "Ri Ri on Madhuri.”

    Actress Sonakshi Sinha gave a twist of art to “My Elf Challenge” by imposing Leonardo da Vinci's famous creation Mona Lisa on her shoulder. "Sona pe Mona,” she captioned.

    Giving a hilarious twist to the challenge, fashion designer Masaba Gupta posted a picture with a packet of Garam Masala (hot spice) as her elf on her shoulder which made netizens break into laughter. 

    “For every time I’ve been called ‘Masala madam’ - this one had to make it to the gram!” she captioned the picture.

    Some celebrities picked on famous film characters as their elf and perfectly rhymed with their names.

    Homeland actress Nimrat Kaur’s elf turned out to be the Thor character played by actor Chris Hemsworth in the Avengers movie. “Thor on Kaur," she captioned the picture.

    For actress Rakul Preet Singh, it was Friends character Chandler Bing (played by Matthew Perry) to which she gave the rhyme “Bing on this Singh”.
    Actor Vijay Varma picked on singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s character Soorma from the film by the same name and gave a “Soorma on Varma” twist by playing his photoshopped picture of the shoulder.
    The “My Elf Challenge” was kick-started by Hollywood actor Garcelle Beauvais and soon several other stars joined in, including Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Elizabeth Banks, Mariah Carey, and others.

