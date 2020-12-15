Supporters of India's West Bengal State Ruling Party Beat Member of Paramilitary Force - Video

A member of India's paramilitary force has been beaten in India's West Bengal state by supporters of the local ruling party Trinamool Congress in the Murshidabad area.
According to the police, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel identified as Biswajit Sahani, was reportedly beaten on 11 December, when the TMC workers were taking part in a party procession in Murshidabad.
However, the video of the incident went viral only on Tuesday.
"Sahani, posted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara area, was not performing any official duty when the incident took place. He was returning to his residence on his bike and at one point tried to overtake the TMC rally. It allegedly led to the altercation," a police official said.
In the video, TMC workers can be seen pushing Sahani's bike and later they beat him.
ये विडियो पश्चिम बंगाल के मुर्शिदाबाद का है । टीएमसी की रैली के रास्ते में आने पर टीएमसी कार्यकर्ता बाइक सवार बीएसएफ़ जवान की पिटाई कर रहे हैं । pic.twitter.com/EfMWXZpQVD— Rahul sinha (@RahulSinhaTV) December 15, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)