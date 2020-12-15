Twitter Erupts as Kangana Ranaut Mocks Hrithik Roshan for Renewing Email Fight Case

Actor Hrithik Roshan had accused “Krrish 3” co-star Kangana Ranaut of sending thousands of emails and spreading false rumours of their relationship. It was later found out that an imposter was allegedly speaking to Kangana on his behalf using a fake email ID. Hrithik then filed a lawsuit against the imposter at Cyber Cell in 2016.

In a bid to have a proper investigation into a practically forgotten affair, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has ha a 2016 cybercrime case against an impersonator transferred from Cyber Cell to the Criminal Intelligence Unit.

In his police complaint filed against the impersonator that year (2016), Hrithik had claimed that an imposter was allegedly speaking to Kangana on his behalf using a fake email ID. Meanwhile, Kangana had also claimed that they had an affair which Hrithik had denied.

The spat between Kangana and Hrithik involving a series of allegations and counter-allegations led to multiple police complaints of harassment and stalking.

In the latest development, following a request Hrithik's lawyers filed with the Mumbai Police Commissioner, the case related to impersonation will now be probed by Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Crime Branch.

However, Kangana has hit out at Hrithik, mocking him in a tweet by saying that so many years have passed by since their “breakup and his divorce” with interior designer Sussanne Khan, but he has refused to move on and has started the same drama again.

His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye? https://t.co/qh6pYkpsIP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 14, 2020​

The Kangana vs Hrithik fight has left Twitterati divided.

A section of netizens has come out in support of Hrithik, saying that he is only trying to seek proper investigation on the pending case which is his right.

They have also slammed Kangana for what they deem as an insensitive remark and personal attack on the actor.

@KanganaTeam #attentionseeker @iHrithik is not crying he is rather asking for proper investigation for what you as proud #cartoonkangana has done to seek people’s attention in media. You next move should be named #dramaqueen https://t.co/PT6ktAn6IG — Harvinder Singh (@thukralsharvi) December 15, 2020​

Woman you're true, right? Let the proceedings move further then. If you have the right to expose someone, someone gotta right to defend themselves too and hence, the legal route.

Let the court find out!!! https://t.co/OpZssQd6GK — वि𝓑𝓱𝓾𝓽𝓲✨ (@vibhutixo) December 14, 2020​

The fact that she is so dillusional is pathetic. Development in a case doesn't mean he is crying over someone or 'refusing to date any woman'. She has started to sound like a mad woman. https://t.co/M11ah4lfm6 — aanchal pundir (@pundir_aanchal) December 15, 2020

Defending their favourite actress, Kangana’s supporters have been mocking the actor.

@iHrithik he does super hero movies but acts super dumb by playing into the hands of #MumbaiPolice to vilify @KanganaTeam. Shame on him. https://t.co/xFCH0ESRfN — eye_on_india2 (@eye_on_india2) December 14, 2020

Here comes a privileged spoilt brat crying wolf all over again. All they are really doing is ganging up on her because they can't handle a lone woman fighting for her rights and others who will follow in her footsteps. Loser Hritik. https://t.co/rFLZRR4MZa — DSing (@DSing52486075) December 14, 2020​

It may be plotted by Maha Gadi and Mafia Police to pin you down https://t.co/LglZpx1VTQ — Mukesh Verma (@mukesh296) December 15, 2020

While Kangana had claimed that the two had an affair while they were working together in “Krrish 3” & “Kites” films, Hrithik denied all the allegations on Twitter.

Ther r more chances of me having had an affair with d Pope dan any of d (Im sure wonderful)women d media hs ben naming.Thanks but no thanks. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 28, 2016

To everyone's surprise, Sussanne Khan came out in support of her ex, Hrithik throughout this controversy.