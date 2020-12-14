Six Months After Singh Rajput's ‘Mystery’ Death, Family and Friends Demand Justice - #Oath4SSR

The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly hanged himself in his Mumbai flat on 14 June, shocked India. With many people convinced it was murder, the case is being probed by a trio of top investigative agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Exactly six months on from the controversial death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has launched a new online campaign alongside the hashtag #Oath4SSR. Its goal is to find out the exact circumstances surrounding the actor’s death, with many people unconvinced it was a suicide, as officials state.

Singh Kirti posted a photo of her brother and vowed to fight for justice “until we know the whole truth.”

I pledge to fight for justice until we know the whole truth. May God guide us and show us the way. 🙏 #Oath4SSR pic.twitter.com/mpkSh3jns7 — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) December 14, 2020

The late actor’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti also posted a series of tweets. One reads: “In the honour of Sushant's memory, we should pledge to be better human beings, have more empathy, refrain from being deceitful, and most importantly, respect each other in public discourse. This is perhaps what Sushant would have wanted to tell you all if he was around."

(1/5) 6 months have passed since Sushant's passing.Stepping into his shoes, I'll try imagining what @itsSSR would have asked of his extended family:



To read more,to be more discerning,to educate yourselves in the nuances of interdisciplinary studies. Life is complicated & messy. — Vishal Kirti (@vikirti) December 14, 2020

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) – India’s top investigative agency– started probing Singh Rajput’s death four months ago, but there are question marks about why officials waited two months before looking into it.

Mumbai resident Puneet Kaur Dhanda and her husband, Advocate Vineet Dhanda recently demanded that India’s Supreme Court order investigators to complete their probe within two months and submit a report.

Actor Shekhar Suman took to Twitter to say: “It would be exactly half a year since SSR left this world and yet we await the final verdict. Who are the culprits? And why are we all still crying for justice? Is there any hope left?... (sic).”

This is to reinstate our unwavering demand for justice for SSR.Six months is an unimaginably long-long time for a sensitive case like this.#Oath4SSR — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 14, 2020​

Social media is flooded with comments from people pledging their support for a comprehensive investigation into the actor's death.

This oath of fire carries my love power & determination to bring justice for Susjant Singh Rajput#Oath4SSR pic.twitter.com/NuGuxC9YJN — Madhumita Roy Chowdhury (SSRF)🌍🇮🇳 (@MadhumitaroyC) December 14, 2020​

Never give up

Because great things to complete takes time #Oath4SSR pic.twitter.com/MSBvg53yD7 — AnJaNa_SSRian (@23Anjana) December 14, 2020

#Oath4SSR

14th June - 14th December

Never forget, Never forgive!!!

It's been 6 months but it's only the beginning.

I promise I will always keep him in my prayers🙏

I promise I will roar it everyday "Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput"✊❤️🔱🔱🔱 h.@shwetasinghkirt pic.twitter.com/iGBRPMCj9z — Garima (@Garima14305346) December 14, 2020

​Three federal investigative agencies – the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) – are looking into the case.

So far, several Bollywood celebrities and Sushant's family and friends have been questioned in connection to his death. His ex-girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty was also arrested by India's Narcotics Control Bureau for allegedly supplying the actor with drugs and being involved in a Bollywood drug syndicate.