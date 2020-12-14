Apple Supports Investigation in Wistron Facility Near India's Bengaluru City After Violent Weekend

A total of 149 individuals were arrested after a violent face-off was reported in the facility of Apple’s Taiwanese supplier Wistron. The incident happened in India’s 'Silicon City' in Bengaluru. Videos of the violence found their way onto social media, showing men using rods and sticks to shatter security cameras, windows and other objects.

Apple has launched an investigation on factory workers reportedly responsible for vandalising the Wistron factory over the weekend. The workers were demanding payment for their work and better working hours, the Hindustan Times reported on Monday.

Videos of the incident have surfaced online, showing several mask-clad men shouting and appearing to encourage each other to damage office property. Because of the masks, many of the culprits remain unidentified.

1/4 #Violence at @Apple #iPhone production plant run by Taiwan-based #Wistron Corp at Narasapura near #Bengaluru in India

Nearly 2,000 employees, alleged not been paid, went on a rampage destroying the company’s furniture, assembly units and even attempted to set fire to vehicles pic.twitter.com/qtlHyJiRAh — Crisbin Joseph Mathew (@CrisbinJoseph) December 12, 2020

This is Class War.



India. Karnataka: Protests at iPhone production plant run by Taiwan-based Wistron Corp at Narasapura (in Kolar district) near Bengaluru. 🔥



Workers allege they have not been paid properly. pic.twitter.com/UkqInEg8wk — Autonomie Ouvrière (@contre_capital) December 12, 2020

​Local media in the region revealed that the workers had explained that they have not been paid since August and were now being burdened with longer shifts.

Apple has said that its “teams are in close touch with the local authorities” and that the iPhone-maker was “offering our full support to their investigation”.

Meanwhile, Wistron, whose facility Apple uses to manufacture iPhone devices in India, has expressed “deep shock” at the violence and vandalism.

“The company always abides by the law, and fully supports and is cooperating with relevant authorities and police investigations,” Wistron said in a statement to the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Commenting on the incident, Karnataka's deputy state chief, C.N. Ashwathnarayan, called the violence “wanton” and said his government would ensure that the situation is “resolved expeditiously”.