We Do Not Support 'Dangerous' Hindu Nationalist Group for Staff's Safety, Says Facebook India

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) published a report on 13 December, alleging that Facebook India has been avoiding action against Bajrang Dal, a Hindu group with ties to India's governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in an attempt to keep its business and staff safe.
“We ban individuals or entities after a rigorous and multi-disciplinary process. We enforce our Dangerous Organisations and Individuals policy globally without regard to political position or party affiliation,” the Facebook spokesman told Sputnik in an email.
In its report, the Wall Street Journal alleged that no visible action has been taken by the social-networking giant against posts by Bajrang Dal and its members despite the fact that Facebook's security tagged the organisation as “potentially dangerous... supporting violence against minorities across India”.
Citing an internal report by Facebook to which it had gained access, the WSJ said the platform believes that “…besides risking infuriating India's ruling Hindu nationalist politicians, banning Bajrang Dal might result in Facebook's personnel or facilities being attacked."
Formed in 1984, Bajrang Dal is a Hindu nationalist organisation, under the wing of BJP'S parent party - Rashtriya Seva Sangh (RSS). It's a religious militant organisation that forms the youth wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and its ideology ]is based on promoting Hinduism while safeguarding Indian society and traditions against "westernisation".
