Register
09:44 GMT14 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Dharmarajika stupa, Taxila

    Diplomat’s Tweet Claiming 2,700-Year-Old University as Part of ‘Ancient Pakistan’ Riles Up Indians

    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Sasha Isachenko / The Dharmarajika stupa, Taxila
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0e/1081450544_0:26:1280:746_1200x675_80_0_0_8f7390c2c50df15f8a9ab2f41cbfae88.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202012141081450089-diplomats-tweet-claiming-2700-year-old-university-as-part-of-ancient-pakistan-riles-up-indians/

    The ancient city of Takshashila in modern-day Pakistan has often been regarded as one of the oldest human settlements on the planet. During the course of its existence, the city was occupied by Alexander the Great, Persian rulers, as well as ancient India’s Maurya Empire, among others.

    Indian social media users have lashed out at a serving Pakistani diplomat who claimed in a tweet that the ancient Takshashila University had once been part of “Ancient Pakistan”.

    ​The post by Qamar Abbas Khokhar, Islamabad’s acting ambassador to Hanoi, Vietnam, hasn’t gone down well with Indian social media users, who reminded the envoy that his country only officially came into existence in 1947.

    Many Indian Twitter users also pointed towards the Buddhist heritage of Takshashila University, which has been documented to be among the oldest centres of higher learning in the world.

    ​Ancient Takshashila is regarded as being among the oldest settlements in the world, with some records tracing its founding back to the Neolithic Age (7,000-1,000 BCE). As per some accounts, the university was founded in around 500 BCE. At its peak, it had scholars from ancient China as well as Persia (modern day Iran) in the west.

    A United Nations Education Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) world heritage site, Takshashila was located on the eastern banks of the Indus River in what is now Rawalpindi city in modern-day Pakistan.

    The settlement has been a subject of fascination for foreigners for centuries, with Macedonian conqueror Alexander the Great invading the city during his push eastward in around 326 BCE, as per historical records. The Indus river settlement also features in the writings of Chinese Buddhist traveller Faxian, who visited the subcontinent during the third and fourth centuries AD.

    The city has changed hands on several occasions during its existence, as it also became a part of ancient India’s Mauryan Empire.

    Islam arrived near the Indus River settlements such as Takshashila only after seventh century AD, as per historical records.

    Many Indians credit the discovery of Takshashila to Bharata, the younger brother of Hindu deity Lord Rama. The ancient city has also been mentioned in the Ramayana, one of the two major Sanskrit epics of ancient India.

    Related:

    'Scandalous': Modi Govt's Decision to Name College After Hindu Nationalist Ideologue Stirs Outrage
    From Pakistan to Cambodia, American Singer Cher Escorts ‘World Loneliest Elephant’ To Its New Home
    Scientist Reveals Possible Reason Behind Mysterious Fall of Indus Valley Civilisation
    Tags:
    India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse