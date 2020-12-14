There are ‘Better Roles for Indians in Hollywood Now’, Says Indian-American Actor Ravi Patel

With the rise of Asian-American actors in Hollywood, Ravi Patel is one of many Indian-American actors who has carved a niche for himself in the film industry with remarkable performances.
All gung-ho about his upcoming movie "Wonder Woman 1984", Ravi feels that more and more Indian actors are gaining visibility as well as power in the West.
"I've been quite lucky in that sense. As my career has ascended, so have Indians in the fabric of America. As I've moved up in Hollywood, better roles for Indians have shown up. I'm just so grateful for it. And now my parents are doing it, which is a hilarious plot twist," Ravi told the Indian news agency IANS.
Many other Indian actors who have worked in big Hollywood films and series include Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Freida Pinto, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Adil Hussain, Ali Fazal, Deepika Padukone, and the late actor Irrfan Khan.
Over the past few years, the representation of Asian-Americans has changed in the West as the Indian community has grown in size and prominence.
Talking about the changing times in the West, Ravi, who is currently seen in the Hindi web series "Bhaag Beanie Bhaag", said:
"Asians are at the top of most companies in this country. We are killing it in America. We are gaining both visibility and power in the country. The recent election was a great example -- Asian Americans were the most pursued demographic. It was our coming-out party. And this is just the beginning," he added.
