Twitter Abuzz After Boat Carrying BJP Members, Journalists Overturns in Srinagar's Dal Lake

The ongoing District Development Council (DDC) elections are being held for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir after it was reorganised as a Union Territory last year by the Modi government. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were carrying out an election rally today at Srinagar's Dal lake which is one of the major tourist attractions.

A major mishap was averted today after a boat carrying four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members and several cameramen during an election rally overturned, causing everyone an impromptu dip in the freezing waters of Srinagar's Dal Lake.

All passengers were safely rescued soon after the incident by locals, personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police.

The rally was led by BJP Parliamentarian Anurag Thakur and included the party’s national general-secretary Tarun Chugh. BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain told Indian news channel NDTV, "There were many members of the media on the boat. Thankfully everyone is safe. It was a very good rally at Dal Lake. The boat capsized when it reached the shore."

Though many are grateful that everyone is safe, netizens didn’t leave this opportunity and took a jibe at the BJP party and its election symbol lotus.

Imported lotuses do not grow in our Dal Lake.

P.S Hope everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/jgfWC1eiVq — Najmu Saqib (@SAAQQIIB) December 13, 2020

The incident coincided with the sixth phase of the DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The maiden DDC elections, to be conducted in eight phases, commenced on 28 November and will continue until 19 December. The counting of votes is slated to take place on 22 December. The elected DDC will then work jointly with District Planning Committee and Block Development Councils for major developments in Jammu and Kashnir.