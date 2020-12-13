Twitter Abuzz After Boat Carrying BJP Members, Journalists Overturns in Srinagar's Dal Lake

A major mishap was averted today after a boat carrying four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members and several cameramen during an election rally overturned, causing everyone an impromptu dip in the freezing waters of Srinagar's Dal Lake.
All passengers were safely rescued soon after the incident by locals, personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police.
The rally was led by BJP Parliamentarian Anurag Thakur and included the party’s national general-secretary Tarun Chugh. BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain told Indian news channel NDTV, "There were many members of the media on the boat. Thankfully everyone is safe. It was a very good rally at Dal Lake. The boat capsized when it reached the shore."
Though many are grateful that everyone is safe, netizens didn’t leave this opportunity and took a jibe at the BJP party and its election symbol lotus.
Imported lotuses do not grow in our Dal Lake.— Najmu Saqib (@SAAQQIIB) December 13, 2020
P.S Hope everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/jgfWC1eiVq
@ndtvindia @republic when even our beloved dal lake rejected swines of bjp 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5LWo3JPM1J— Mohammed Bhat (@mohammedbht) December 13, 2020
Lucky you! It was mild Dal lake! Were it ever furious Jhelum, would have swept you right into Arabian Sea! #Dallake pic.twitter.com/0knqie5bCa— میر عُبيد (@meerobaid20) December 13, 2020
Some leaked scenes of Titanic 2..#DalLake pic.twitter.com/jIPnszTR1v— F A Mir (@fmeer10) December 13, 2020
Shit ! Dal has to be SANITISED now 😂😂😝😝 #Dallake #jndk #Kashmir https://t.co/JA2v717LxD— Salman Sheikh (@BeingSalman44) December 13, 2020
Some of the BJP members and Godi media.— Faizan. (@FaizanWani_) December 13, 2020
Even The water of Kashmir Hates Facists 🤣🤭
Dal lake ❤🤤😍#DalLake pic.twitter.com/2xmPNSmsL5
One should not forget his origin.— Najmul Huda Bukhari ❁ (@iamsta_) December 13, 2020
After continue growth of Lotus across country, Finally drown at Dal Lake Kashmir. 😂#DalLake pic.twitter.com/VetiGDVZfV
BJP activists trying to recreate the iconic Titanic climax in Dal Lake Kashmir 🤣 #DalLake (PS Mai bhi srinagar se hu par afsos ye live nahi dekh paaya) 😂 pic.twitter.com/Q3MtcfnpM5— A D E E M (@adeemd) December 13, 2020
The incident coincided with the sixth phase of the DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The maiden DDC elections, to be conducted in eight phases, commenced on 28 November and will continue until 19 December. The counting of votes is slated to take place on 22 December. The elected DDC will then work jointly with District Planning Committee and Block Development Councils for major developments in Jammu and Kashnir.
All comments
Show new comments (0)