PM Modi Leads Indians in Paying Tribute to Fallen Troops on Anniversary of 2001 Parliament Attack

On 13 December 2001, the Indian Parliament (aka “India’s temple of democracy”) was attacked by five terrorists who belonged to two groups - Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). While all five terrorists were killed outside the parliament building, nine others. including eight Indian soldiers, lost their lives.

The horrific incident still haunts millions of people who witnessed it on television and today, many of them have taken to social media to pay homage to the fallen soldiers and recall its horrors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001, President Ram Nath Kovind praised "martyrs who laid down their lives defending Parliament".

The nation gratefully remembers the brave martyrs who laid down their lives defending the Parliament on this day in 2001. While commemorating the great sacrifice of those defenders of the temple of our democracy, we strengthen our resolve to defeat the forces of terror. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 13, 2020

​The #parliamentattack trends on Indian social media as netizens pay homage to martyred soldiers and sharing glimpses of the horrific terror attack.

The five terrorists, armed with AK-47s and grenades, infiltrated the Parliament complex in an ambassador car with the help of a forged pass. They opened fire and tried to enter the Parliament building but were killed outside by Indian soldiers.

Nine persons, including eight security personnel and a gardener, lost their lives while preventing the entry of terrorists into the building. Many cabinet ministers, officials and staffers were inside the Parliament complex at that time and were unharmed.