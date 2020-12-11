Indian Actress Devoleena Triggers War Against Late Divya Bhatnagar's Husband for 'Domestic Violence'

Divya Bhatnagar, an Indian TV actress who had been battling the coronavirus over the past few weeks at a hospital in Mumbai city, passed away on 7 December. The 34-year-old actress was famous for her roles in the popular Hindi TV shows “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, “Udaan”, and “Tera Yaar Hoon Main”.

The sudden death of Indian TV actress Divya Bhatnagar due to the coronavirus has left many celebrities and her fans saddened. But it is now leaving many of them stunned to learn that Divya’s husband, Gagan Shetty, allegedly used to physically assault and mentally harass her.

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee posted a video late on Thursday evening in which she claimed that he had fooled Divya into falling in love and marrying him.

“He smashed her forehead just three days after their wedding. Hitting her with a belt was a regular affair, leaving her bruised in the hands and legs. He is a criminal who would beat her regularly, lock her in a room and threaten her saying if she tells anything to her family then he will kill her brother", Devoleena has alleged.

An artist manager by profession, Gagan married Divya in December last year against her family’s wishes, and there were rumours that he abandoned her during her illness.

In a separate post, Devoleena shared pictures of Divya's bruised knee and a screenshot of messages she received from her friends and neighbours who testified about alleged incidents of domestic violence against her.

Actress Nidhi Uttam, who was Divya’s co-star in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, also accused Gagan of domestic violence and wrote, "… It's time that the world knows the reality of her painful end. Her soul will find rest only once she gets justice which she was fighting for when she was alive. Block & report whogabru (Gagan Shetty) who actually married her for a blue tick & to get popular in the industry."

Demanding justice for Divya and strict action against Gagan, her family has also revealed WhatsApp chats on social media which show all the torture she supposedly experienced.

Divya, who was allegedly silently suffering the torture, earlier informed the police about her husband and reportedly filed a complaint as well.

Her friends and fans are waging a war against Gagan and say they want justice to be served.