Register
08:35 GMT09 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bollywood actor and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders Shah Rukh Khan greets spectators after the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on March 24, 2019.

    SRK, Big B, Akshay Among 13 B-Town Stars Listed in Forbes Asia's 100 Most Influential Digital Celebs

    © AFP 2020 / DIBYANGSHU SARKAR
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/09/1081405243_0:162:2952:1822_1200x675_80_0_0_e5cd20b61f5b5c2a68ce2005d8e7f1e0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202012091081403925-srk-big-b-akshay-among-13-b-town-stars-listed-in-forbes-asias-100-most-influential-digital-celebs/

    Forbes Asia's recent list of the 100 Most Influential Digital Stars features top singers, bands, film, and TV stars from across the Asia-Pacific region that grabbed a lot of attention online among millions of followers.

    Taking the digital world by storm, 13 Indian celebrities have made their way into Forbes Asia's list of the 100 Most Influential Digital Stars.

    The 78-year-old megastar Amitabh Bachchan (Big B), who has a fan following of 105 million on social media, used his star power to raise $7 million for COVID-19 relief in May.

    Bollywood's highest-paid actor Akshay Kumar, with a fan following of over 131 million, contributed $4 million to COVID-19 relief in India and took part in the "I for India" fundraising concert on Facebook live in May which raised $7 million for Give India's COVID-19 fund.

    With a fan base of 106 million on social media, Bollywood's king of romance Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), continued to rule over people's hearts and was a part of various initiatives. The World Economic Forum honoured him in 2018 for championing women's and children's rights.

    From actors such as Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, to singers Neha Kakkar and Shreya Ghoshal have also made it to the list. These Indian celebrities with millions of followers used the power of social media for various social causes and initiatives.

    The list also includes prominent South Korean K-Pop band BTS, one of the world's most successful musical groups ever, with over 33 million Instagram followers. 

    ​Other notable figures in the ratings include Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and Chris Hemsworth; action star Donnie Yen; K-Pop girl band Blackpink and actor Lee Min-ho from South Korea; China's Kris Wu and Dilraba Dilmurat; and Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin among others.

    Related:

    B-Town’s Highest Paid Actor Akshay Kumar Breaks the Internet With Laxmmi Bomb Teaser, Fans in Frenzy
    Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana Among TIME's 100 Most Influential People in The World
    TIME Names First-Ever ‘Kid of the Year’: 15-Year-Old Inventor Gitanjali Rao
    Tags:
    celebrity gossip, celebrity, celebrity, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman uses a face mask as a measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in Bogota, Colombia on 19 March 2020.
    Life in the COVID-19 Era
    Operation No Clue
    Operation No Clue
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse