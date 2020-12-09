Two Unidentified Terrorists Killed, One Civilian Injured in Gunfight in Kashmir

Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident broke out on Wednesday and also left one civilian injured.
According to the police, government security forces have already launched a cordon and search operation in the Tiken area of the Pulwama district after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.
"The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at a search party of the forces, who retaliated", a senior police official said.
He further mentioned that two unidentified terrorists have been killed so far and the operation was still underway.
#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 02 unidentified #terrorists killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/MySrLP6red— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 9, 2020
A civilian was also injured during the initial exchange of fire. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is said to be in stable condition.
Per official data, as many as 219 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir so far this year.
All comments
Show new comments (0)