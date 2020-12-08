Delhi Police Deny Putting State Chief Under House Arrest Ahead of Nationwide Farmers' Strike

Delhi Police have denied the Aam Aadmi Party's claim that its party president and Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest on Tuesday to stop him from participating in the nationwide shutdown called by farmers.
This claim of CM Delhi being put on house arrest is incorrect. He exercises his right to free movement within the law of the land. A picture of the house entrance says it all.@DelhiPolice @LtGovDelhi pic.twitter.com/NCWBB9phDS— DCP North Delhi (@DcpNorthDelhi) December 8, 2020
The Aam Aadmi Party earlier said that after returning from the protest site, Kejriwal had been put under house arrest by the Delhi police.
Important :— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 8, 2020
BJP's Delhi Police has put Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday
No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence#आज_भारत_बंद_है#BJPHouseArrestsKejriwal
Earlier on Monday, Kejriwal had visited Singhu Border, one of the main protest sites, and had extended his support to the farmers.
India is observing a nationwide shutdown at the request of farmers. Over a dozen political parties, including the country's main opposition Congress party, and several unions have come out in support of farmers who have accused the government of backing away from its role as a price guarantor and allowing produce pricing to be influenced by market forces.
