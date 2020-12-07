Silence Over Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Probe, Plea Filed at Top Court to Seek Status Report

The death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput on 14 June in Mumbai shook the entire country and left his fans abroad in shock. Shrouded in mystery of whether it was suicide or murder, India’s supreme court passed on the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in August this year.

It has been four months since India’s top investigative agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) started probing the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. But many of his fans are now questioning the silence and delay behind the inquiry.

Mumbai resident Puneet Kaur Dhanda and her husband, Advocate Vineet Dhanda have therefore filed a plea at India’s Supreme Court urging it to order the investigators to complete their inquiry within two months and submit a report.

"The CBI is not acting responsibly in the present case and there is a delay in the conclusion of the investigation of the case," said the plea.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Plea In Supreme Court Seeks Direction To Complete CBI Investigation In 2 Months https://t.co/B4lVkPGdHS — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) December 7, 2020

The plea contended that "the top court expressed serious faith on the premier investigative agency of the country and directed CBI enquiry on 19 August 2020.”

The couple said: "Even in serious offences such as murder, the law stipulates filing charge sheets in 90 days but in the present case, the premier investigating agency has failed miserably in its role and the unnecessary delay in the case is bringing into disrepute the way justice is administered not only in our country but across the globe."

So far, many Bollywood celebrities and Sushant's family and friends have been questioned in connection with his death. His girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty was also arrested by India's Narcotics Control Bureau for allegedly supplying the actor with drugs and being involved in Bollywood’s drug syndicate.