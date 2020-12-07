Valentine's Day Two Months Away But Love is Already in the Air in India as Couples Marry in PPE Kits

Weddings are a huge deal in India. Not only do they mark the union of two people, Indian weddings come with at least five days of traditional festivities that vary with different states and religions. Usually, winter marks the beginning of wedding season. In 2020, however, Indian astrologers could narrow down only a handful of suitable dates.

Wedding fever is so viral in India right now that couples who want to start their lives together right away do not mind taking all of the requisite preventative measures against the raging coronavirus during their ceremonies.

Some time ago, brides and bridegrooms rocking their ethnic outfits in masks was observed as a trend, but December – the last month of 2020, has added a new flavour of craziness among Indian couples.

For instance, this Rajasthan couple decided to go on with their 'big day' fully decked out in white personal protection equipment (PPE) and pics of the happy occasion went viral on social media. The bride had reportedly tested positive for coronavirus but the families did not want to postpone the event.

Over his grand sherwani attire and a turban, the groom was seen sporting a PPE kit, complete with gloves. The "infected" bride was wearing a face shield and gloves while performing the rituals.

Unable to wait months and months before suitable dates for weddings are revealed for 2021, Indian cities big and small feature areas lit with twinkling lights and floral arrangements.

Songs echoing through the streets from traditional Indian Baraats (processions) can be heard in every direction in the evenings, spilling love into the air. Baraat is the customary procession of friends and family dancing around the groom, as he rides a carriage, a car, a white mare or an elephant to reach the venue of his wedding.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, all Indian states have restricted mass gatherings of between 50 and 100 people.