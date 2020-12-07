Valentine's Day Two Months Away But Love is Already in the Air in India as Couples Marry in PPE Kits

Wedding fever is so viral in India right now that couples who want to start their lives together right away do not mind taking all of the requisite preventative measures against the raging coronavirus during their ceremonies.
For instance, this Rajasthan couple decided to go on with their 'big day' fully decked out in white personal protection equipment (PPE) and pics of the happy occasion went viral on social media. The bride had reportedly tested positive for coronavirus but the families did not want to postpone the event.
Over his grand sherwani attire and a turban, the groom was seen sporting a PPE kit, complete with gloves. The "infected" bride was wearing a face shield and gloves while performing the rituals.
#WATCH Rajasthan: A couple gets married at Kelwara Covid Centre in Bara, Shahbad wearing PPE kits as bride's #COVID19 report came positive on the wedding day.— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020
The marriage ceremony was conducted following the govt's Covid protocols. pic.twitter.com/6cSPrJzWjR
Unable to wait months and months before suitable dates for weddings are revealed for 2021, Indian cities big and small feature areas lit with twinkling lights and floral arrangements.
Songs echoing through the streets from traditional Indian Baraats (processions) can be heard in every direction in the evenings, spilling love into the air. Baraat is the customary procession of friends and family dancing around the groom, as he rides a carriage, a car, a white mare or an elephant to reach the venue of his wedding.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Due to the COVID-19 situation, all Indian states have restricted mass gatherings of between 50 and 100 people.
All comments
Show new comments (0)