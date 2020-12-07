Celebs Offer Condolences as Indian TV Actress Divya Bhatnagar Dies Of COVID-19 at the Age of 34

Actress Divya Bhatnagar shot to fame for her role in the popular Hindi television shows ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Udaan’ and ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’. She had been battling coronavirus for the past few weeks before passing away at a Mumbai hospital.

After battling Covid-19 and pneumonia for many days, Indian actress Divya Bhatnagar breathed her last on Monday morning in Mumbai. She was 34.

She was hospitalised and put on ventilator support last week. Her family had reportedly said her condition was critical.

Her friend Yuvraj Raghuvanshi told the Indian news website Spotboye, “Divya passed away at 3 am in the night. She had been shifted to Seven Hills Hospital and was suffering from breathing issues since 2 and at 3, doctor declared her dead. It’s a big shock for me and her family. May her soul rest in peace. (sic)”

Her co-stars Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shilpa Shirodkar, and many other celebs took to social media to offer condolences.

According to rumours, Divya’s husband Gagan, an artiste manager, abandoned her during her illness. The two had married without informing her family in December 2019.

However, Gagan reportedly said that he hadn't run away, and that Divya’s parents were against their relationship from the very beginning.

Many other celebrities, such as popular Indian playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam and veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee (85) have died of Covid-19 complications.

With nearly 9.6 million Covid-19 cases, India has the world's second-highest number of novel coronavirus cases after the USA.

According to statistics from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 396,729 active cases, with 140,573 deaths recorded so far. However, 9,139,901 have recovered.