Five Suspected Terrorists Arrested Amid Massive Farmer Protests in Delhi

Since 26 November, Indian farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi against three agricultural laws passed by the Narendra Modi-led government.

The Delhi Police have arrested five suspected terrorists following an encounter on Monday.

According to the police, two of the five arrested men are from Punjab state, while the remaining three are from Jammu and Kashmir union territory.

"We have also recovered weapons and other incriminating materials from them," a senior Delhi Police official told Sputnik.

Police have stepped up their vigilance and intensified checks following the arrest of suspected terrorists in the Indian capital.

Reports say that the five arrested men have links to the Khalistan movement, secessionists who seek to create a homeland for people of their Sikh faith and wish to establish it as a sovereign state. The movement is banned in India.

The arrests come amid massive protests against the federal farm laws at the state borders of India's capital Delhi. Farmers believe that under the new farming laws, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the minimum support price will be repealed, and small farmers will suffer losses if they aren't able to seal an agreement with big corporations.

Ever since the protesters have blocked the roads in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana states connecting Delhi in response to the recently passed farm laws, supporters of the federally governing Bharatiya Janata Party have alleged that they (protesters) are Khalistanis, not farmers. The protesters have, however, maintained that they are farmers and not "terrorists".