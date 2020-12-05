Hollywood Director Christopher Nolan In Awe Of Indian Actress' Performance, Pens Heartfelt Note

Hollywood director Christopher Nolan has penned a special note for Bollywood veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, praising her exceptional performance in his latest blockbuster Tenet.
The spy thriller, which was released in India on Friday, is Kapadia's Hollywood debut.
In the note, shared by Indian superstar Akshay Kumar on Twitter, Nolan said he had nothing but "love, admiration and respect" for the 63-year-old actress, who plays arms dealer Priya Singh in the film.
"Dimple, what can I say. Working with you has been a delight. Watching you bring Priya to life all around the world has been fantastic. Thank you for your great skill and hard work and for lending your talent to Tenet," the note read.
Kumar, who is married to Dimple Kapadia's daughter Twinkle Khanna, couldn't be prouder of his mother-in-law and gave a massive shout-out on Twitter.
Witnessing the thank-you note from Nolan to Dimple Kapadia was a "proud son-in-law moment" for Kumar.
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 5, 2020
Kapadia was sharing the screen in Tenet with actors such as John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Sir Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sir Michael Caine, Clémence Poésy, and Himesh Patel.
Tenet is the first big-budget Hollywood film to be release since the coronavirus pandemic shut down cinemas globally in March.
