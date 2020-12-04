DiljitVsKangana: Indian Memers Take Sides in Intensifying Bollywar Amid Protests by Farmers

After an intense exchange of tweets between Kangana and Diljit – who hails from the Indian agricultural state of Punjab and was warning the actress against using foul language against the "mothers" of Punjab, Twitter is flooding with memes mocking Kangana who according to most netizens, deserved Diljit's fiery replies.
On Friday, memes on other big Bollywood names including director Karan Johar, whom Kangana often bashes for promoting nepotism, and actor Hrithik Roshan, who Kangana claims to have dated, also increased the humour quotient on social media in India as #DiljitvsKangana trended on Twitter.
Me watching #DiljitVsKangana fight be like :-
Hrithik Today! 😂😂😂#HrithikRoshan #DiljitDosanjh #DiljitVsKangana
Me Watching PAAJI in young angry mode.— Neelanshu mishra (@Neel_6920) December 3, 2020
Nd destroying whole #KanganaRanaut Career in few tweets 😂😂#DiljitVsKangana #कंगना_चुपचाप_माफी_माँग
Hritihik Roshan right now.#DiljitVsKangana
Right now the most happiest person after watching #DiljitVsKangana fight 👇🏻😂👇🏻
Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI 🙏🏾— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020
Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam
Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..
Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa ..
The situation further escalated when both Kangana and Diljit called each other names like "a** lickers" and "dummy".
Along with netizens, other singers from Punjab including Mika Singh jumped to support Diljit in calling out Kangana for her "fake news propagating" tweets and using questionable language.
I used to have immense respect for @KanganaTeam, I even tweeted in support when her office was demolished. I now think I was wrong, Kangana being a woman you should show the old lady some respect. If you have any ettiquete then apologise. Shame on you.. pic.twitter.com/FqKzE4mLjp— King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 3, 2020
The Bombay High Court has also received a petition urging the suspension of Kangana's verified Twitter account for allegedly spreading hatred and disharmony on social media.
Kangana responded to the petition, saying Twitter is not the only platform that she can use to voice her opinions.
Film mafia filed many cases on me, last night Javed Akhtar filed one more, Maharashtra government filing one case every hour now congress in Punjab is also joined the gang.... 😁— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 4, 2020
Lagta hai mujhe mahan banake he dum lenge 🥰🙏
Thank you 🙏
The farmers believe that with these new laws and amendments Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is leaving their earnings to be influenced by market forces and backing away from its role as a price guarantor.
