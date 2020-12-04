PM Modi Praises Naval Force's 'Fearlessness' on Indian Navy Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has saluted the valour, nationalism, and professionalism of the country's Navy to mark the occasion of Indian Navy Day.
Extending his best wishes to Navy personnel and their families, the PM tweeted, "The Indian Navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India's rich maritime tradition over the centuries".
Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India’s rich maritime tradition over centuries. pic.twitter.com/k2PMgvc0F3— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2020
Similarly, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter to praise the Navy for its "unwavering" commitment.
"India is proud of our formidable blue water force for their unwavering commitment in protecting our marine borders and serving the nation during calamities", he said.
On Navy Day, I extend my warm greetings to all our courageous personnel of the Indian Navy and their families.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 4, 2020
India is proud of our formidable blue water force for their unwavering commitment in protecting our marine borders and serving the nation during calamities. pic.twitter.com/dnTLvqsgWE
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his best wishes to the Navy on Twitter.
On the occasion of #indiannavyday2020 my greetings and best wishes to all personnel of this outstanding force. The @indiannavy is at the forefront of keeping our seas safe by ensuring maritime security. I salute their valour, courage, and professionalism. pic.twitter.com/2iJzAWSnAH— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 4, 2020
This year's theme is "Indian Navy Combat Ready, Credible & Cohesive". Indian Navy Day celebrates the country's naval strength proven during the India-Pakistan war in 1971. The nation's warships attacked Pakistan's Karachi, hurting the country's western coastal operations.
Highlighting the importance of 24/7 vigilance, the Indian Navy posted a video on Twitter to mark the holiday.
"On the occasion of #NavyDay2020 we reaffirm #IndianNavy's steadfast commitment to the service of the Nation and towards ensuring our Maritime Security & Territorial Integrity"— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 4, 2020
Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff & all personnel of Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/t6LWHUyvjm
