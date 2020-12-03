'Karan Johar's Pet': Kangana Intensifies Bolly-War After Singer Diljit Bashes Her Tweets as Fake

Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to slam famous singer Diljit Dosanjh, calling him noted film director and producer Karan Johar's "pet".
Her tweet comes after the singer called out her "fake" tweets regarding the farmer protests in India. Both celebrities have been locking horns on Twitter over the issue.
The actress has been on the receiving end for misidentifying an old lady in the farmer protests as "Bilkis Bano" - a well-known woman behind Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protest against the controversial Citizenship Bill.
Diljit called out Kangana's tweet and stated that the old woman was not Bilkis Bano, but Mahinder Kaur, a farmer from Punjab. He tweeted, "Listen to this proof, @KanganaTeam. One should not be this blind".
Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI 🙏🏾— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020
Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam
Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..
Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1
Reacting to the singer's tweet, the movie actress queen accused the singer of creating drama and tweeted, "You are Karan Johar's pet, I don't even know who Mahinder Kaur is..."
Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now. https://t.co/RkXRVKfXV1— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020
Diljit has collaborated with Karan Johar as an actor and singer for several projects, like the recent Bollywood movies "Good News" and "Shandaar", which were produced by the latter.
